CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Home » NBA News » Brooklyn plays conference rival Atlanta

Brooklyn plays conference rival Atlanta

The Associated Press

December 31, 2020, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Hawks (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference action Friday.

Brooklyn finished 35-37 overall and went 20-16 at home a season ago. The Nets allowed opponents to score 112.3 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Atlanta went 20-47 overall and 11-32 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

Brooklyn and Atlanta play for the second time this season. The Nets won 145-141 in the last meeting between these two teams on Dec. 30. Durant led Brooklyn with 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Young led Atlanta with 30 points, six rebounds and 11 assists.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

After a year of high retention, the Navy is thinking about force balance

DARPA’s contribution to JADC2: ‘Mosaic’ warfare

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up