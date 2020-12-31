Boston visits Detroit following Brown’s 42-point game

Boston Celtics (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (0-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Friday, 7…

Boston Celtics (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (0-4, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Detroit Pistons after Jaylen Brown scored 42 points in the Celtics’ 126-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Detroit went 20-46 overall and 11-22 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Pistons averaged 24.1 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

Boston went 48-24 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference action a season ago. The Celtics averaged 113.7 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pistons: Killian Hayes: day to day (ankle), Jahlil Okafor: day to day (right ankle), Blake Griffin: day to day (concussion protocol).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Javonte Green: out (health protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (rest), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.