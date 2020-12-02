CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
AP Source: Pistons reach deal with LiAngelo Ball

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 9:16 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with LiAngelo Ball, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal had not been announced.

Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball spent some time working out for the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue this year.

The Athletic and Stadium first reported the deal with the Pistons.

LiAngelo Ball started the 2017-18 college season with UCLA, but he was involved in a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China. UCLA suspended him, and he ended up leaving school. He and LaMelo signed with a Lithuanian club.

LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.

