NBA Draft Order

Draft: Nov. 18 FIRST ROUND Team Record Win% Lottery Chances Minnesota 19-45 .297 140 Golden State 15-50 .231 140 Charlotte 23-42 .354 60 Chicago 22-43 .338 75 Cleveland 19-46 .292 140 Atlanta 20-47 .329 125 Detroit 20-46 .303 105 New York 21-45 .318 90 Washington 24-40 .375 45 Phoenix 26-39 .400 30 San Antonio 27-36 .429 20 Sacramento 28-36 .438 13 New Orleans 28-36 .438 12 Boston (via Memphis) 48-24 .667 5

15. Orlando

16. Portland

17. Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta)

18. Dallas

19. Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers)

20. Miami

21. Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orlando and Philadelphia)

22. Denver (from Houston)

23. Utah

24. Milwaukee (from Indiana)

25. Oklahoma City (from Denver)

26. Boston

27. New York (from LA Clippers)

28. LA Lakers

29. Toronto

30. Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)

SECOND ROUND

31. Dallas (via Golden State)

32. Charlotte (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando)

33. Minnesota

34. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

35. Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix)

36. Philadelphia (from New York)

37. Washington (via Chicago)

38. New York (via Charlotte)

39. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee)

40. Memphis (from Phoenix)

41. San Antonio

42. New Orleans

43. Sacramento

44. Chicago (from Memphis)

45. Orlando

46. Portland

47. Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia)

48. Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia)

49. Philadelphia

50. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston)

51. Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)

52. Sacramento (from Houston)

53. Oklahoma City

54. Indiana

55. Brooklyn (from Denver)

56. Charlotte (from Boston)

57. LA Clippers

58. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando)

59. Toronto

60. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)

