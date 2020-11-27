CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC to shorten guidance for quarantine | Who will get the vaccine first? | Health tips during the pandemic | Latest test results
Cavs acquire another second-round pick in trade with Jazz

The Associated Press

November 27, 2020, 6:56 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers are loading up for the future.

Cleveland acquired another second-round pick Friday — this one in 2027 — from the Utah Jazz, who also sent the Cavs shooting guard Rayjon Tucker in exchange for cash considerations.

It’s the third second-round selection added by the Cavs this offseason. They previously picked up second-round picks from Milwaukee (2025) and the Los Angeles Lakers (2026) in separate deals.

The 23-year-old Tucker played in 20 games for Utah as a rookie last season. He averaged 3.1 points in 8.1 minutes. It’s possible the Cavs could waive the 6-foot-5 Tucker before Nov. 29, when his contract becomes fully guaranteed.

But Tucker has shown potential and the Cavs may want to keep him around as they continue to rebuild.

