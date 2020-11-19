THANKSGIVING NEWS: Many flying for holiday | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather | WTOP Traffic
Bucks request waivers on Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova

The Associated Press

November 19, 2020, 10:52 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on Turkish forward Ersan Ilyasova.

Ilyasova played 63 games and made eight starts for the Bucks last season. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 6.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 15.7 minutes.

This marked the 33-year-old Ilyasova’s third stint with the Bucks. He began his career with Milwaukee in 2006-07 and also played for the Bucks from 2009-15 and from 2018-20.

Ilyasova also has played for Detroit, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Oklahoma City. He has career averages of 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds in 808 career regular-season games, including 423 starts.

NBA News | Sports

