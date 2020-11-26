CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Federal funding unresolved | CDC travel guidance | Beware of COVID-19 scams | Latest test results
Home » NBA News » Belinelli signs deal to…

Belinelli signs deal to return to his native Italy

The Associated Press

November 26, 2020, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Marco Belinelli is going back to Italy, announcing Thursday that he has signed a three-year contract to play for Virtus Bologna.

The 34-year-old guard spent 13 seasons in the NBA, playing for nine different teams — Golden State, Toronto, New Orleans, Chicago, Charlotte, Sacramento, Atlanta, Philadelphia and, most recently, San Antonio.

Belinelli had two stints with the Spurs, helping them win the 2014 NBA title before returning for the last two seasons.

He averaged 9.7 points in 860 regular-season games.

Virtus Bologna plays in Italy’s top league and features a roster that includes longtime European standout and former Los Angeles Clippers guard Milos Teodosic along with former Miami Hurricanes star Julian Gamble. The team’s season started in late September and is scheduled to go through May.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Continuing resolution just one of many pressing issues on Congress' to-do list

Supreme Court takes up census case as other count issues loom

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up