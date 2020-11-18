2020 NBA Draft Selections

Wednesday FIRST ROUND 1. Minnesota, Anthony Edwards, g, Georgia. 2. Golden State, James Wiseman, c, Memphis. 3. Charlotte, LaMelo Ball,…

Wednesday FIRST ROUND

1. Minnesota, Anthony Edwards, g, Georgia.

2. Golden State, James Wiseman, c, Memphis.

3. Charlotte, LaMelo Ball, g, Chino Hills, Calif.

4. Chicago, Patrick Williams, f, Florida State.

5. Cleveland, Isaac Okoro, f, Auburn.

6. Atlanta, Onyeka Okongwu, c, USC.

7. Detroit, Killian Hayes, g, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany).

8. New York, Obi Toppin, f, Dayton.

9. Washington, Deni Avdija, f, Maccabi Tel Aviv U18 (Israel).

10. Phoenix, Jalen Smith, f, Maryland.

