2020 NBA Draft Early Entries Fared

|Collegiate
Precious Achiuwa, Memphis, 6-9, Freshman, Miami, first-(19)
Milan Acquaah, Cal Baptist, 6-3, Junior, not selected
Ty-Shon Alexander, Creighton, 6-4, Junior, not selected
Cole Anthony, North Carolina, 6-3, Freshman, Orlando, first-(15)
Brendan Bailey, Marquette, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected
Saddiq Bey, Villanova, 6-8, Sophomore, Detroit (from Brooklyn), first-(19)
Tyler Bey, Colorado, 6-7, Junior, Philadelphia, second-(36)
Jermaine Bishop, Norfolk St., 6-1, Senior, not selected
Dachon Burke, Jr., Nebraska, 6-4, Junior, not selected
Vernon Carey, Jr., Duke, 6-10, Freshman, Charlotte, first-(32)
Nate Darling, Delaware, 6-5, Junior, not selected
Lamine Diane, CS Northridge, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected
Devon Dotson, Kansas, 6-2, Sophomore, not selected
Anthony Edwards, Georgia, 6-5, Freshman, Minnesota, first-(1)
C.J. Elleby, Washington St., 6-6, Sophomore, Portland, second-(46)
Malik Fitts, Saint Mary’s, 6-8, Junior, not selected
Malachi Flynn, San Diego St., 6-1, Junior, Toronto, first-(29)
Josh Green, Arizona, 6-6, Freshman, Dallas, first-(18)
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky, 6-3, Sophomore, not selected
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa St., 6-5, Sophomore, Sacramento, first-(12)
Josh Hall, Moravian Prep (North Carolina), 6-9, N/A, not selected
Rayshaun Hammonds, Georgia, 6-9, Junior, not selected
Jalen Harris, Nevada, 6-5, Junior, Toronto, second-(59)
Niven Hart, Fresno St., 6-5, Freshman, not selected
Nate Hinton, Houston, 6-5, Sophomore, not selected
Elijah Hughes, Syracuse, 6-6, Junior, Utah, second-(39)
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas, 6-5, Sophomore, Philadelphia, second-(49)
Dakari Johnson, Cape Fear CC, 6-0, Freshman, not selected
C.J. Jones, Middle Tennessee St., 6-5, Junior, not selected
Mason Jones, Arkansas, 6-5, Junior, not selected
Tre Jones, Duke, 6-3, Sophomore, San Antonio, second-(41)
Saben Lee, Vanderbilt, 6-2, Junior, Detroit, second-(38)
Micheal Lenoir, Creating Young Minds Academy (Texas), 5-9, N/A, not selected
Kira Lewis, Jr., Alabama, 6-3, Sophomore, New Orleans, first-(13)
Nico Mannion, Arizona, 6-3, Freshman, Golden State, second-(48)
Naji Marshall, Xavier, 6-7, Junior, not selected
K.J. Martin, IMG Academy (Florida), 6-7, N/A, Houston, second-(52)
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky, 6-3, Freshman, Philadelphia, first-(21)
Jaden McDaniels, Washington, 6-10, Freshman, Minnesota, first-(28)
Isiaha Mike, Southern Methodist, 6-8, Junior, not selected
E.J. Montgomery, Kentucky, 6-10, Sophomore, not selected
Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt, 6-6, Sophomore, Boston, first-(14)
Zeke Nnaji, Arizona, 6-11, Freshman, Denver, first-(22)
Jordan Nwora, Louisville, 6-7, Junior, Milwaukee, second-(45)
Nikolaos Okekuoyen, Ridgeview Preparatory School (North Carolina), 6-11, N/A
Onyeka Okongwu, USC, 6-9, Freshman, Atlanta, first-(6)
Isaac Okoro, Auburn, 6-6, Freshman, Cleveland, first-(5)
Daniel Oturu, Minnesota, 6-10, Sophomore, Minnesota, second-(33)
Reggie Perry, Mississippi St., 6-10, Sophomore, LA Clippers, second-(57)
Nate Pierre-Louis, Temple, 6-4, Junior, not selected
Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky, 6-3, Sophomore, Oklahoma City, first-(25)
Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech, 6-4, Freshman, Sacramento, second-(43)
Paul Reed, Jr., DePaul, 6-9, Junior, Philadelphia, second-(58)
Nick Richards, Kentucky, 6-11, Junior, New Orleans, second-(42)
Jayden Scrubb, John A. Logan, 6-6, Sophomore, Brooklyn, second-(55)
Jalen Smith, Maryland, 6-10, Sophomore, Phoenix, first-(10)
Cassius Stanley, Duke, 6-6, Freshman, Golden State, second-(54)
Isaiah Stewart II, Washington, 6-9, Freshman, Portland, first-(16)
Tyrell Terry, Stanford, 6-2, Freshman, Dallas, second-(31)
Xavier Tillman, Sr., Michigan St., 6-8, Junior, Sacramento, second-(35)
Obi Toppin, Dayton, 6-9, Sophomore, New York, first-(8)
Jordan Tucker, Butler, 6-7, Junior, not selected
Devin Vassell, Florida St., 6-7, Sophomore, San Antonio, first-(11)
Nick Weatherspoon, Mississippi St., 6-2, Junior, not selected
Kaleb Wesson, Ohio St., 6-9, Junior, not selected
Kahlil Whitney, Kentucky, 6-6, Freshman, not selected
Emmitt Williams, LSU, 6-6, Sophomore, not selected
Patrick Williams, Florida St., 6-8, Freshman, Chicago, first-(4)
James Wiseman, Memphis, 7-1, Freshman, Golden State, first-(2)
Robert Woodard II, Mississippi St., 6-7, Sophomore, Memphis, second-(40)
Omer Yurtseven, Georgetown, 7-0, Junior, not selected
|International
Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv U18 (Israel), 6-9, 2001, Washington, first-(9)
Adrian Bogucki, HydroTruck Radom (Poland), 7-1, 1999, not selected
Leandro Bolmaro, FC Barcelona II (Spain), 6-7, 2000, New York, first-(23)
Imru Duke, CB Zentro Madrid (Spain), 6-9, 1999, not selected
Paul Eboua, Consultinvest VL Pesaro (Italy), 6-8, 2000, not selected
Killian Hayes, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany), 6-5, 2001, Detroit, first-(7)
Vit Krejci, Zaragoza U18 (Spain), 6-8, 2000, Washington, second-(37)
Yam Madar, Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel), 6-2, 2000, Boston, second(47)
Theo Maledon, ASVEL Basket (France), 6-5, 2001, Oklahoma City, second-(34)
Karim Mane, Vanier College (Quebec), 6-5, 2000, not selected
Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos U18 (Greece), 7-0, 2001, Minnesota, first-(17)
Marko Simonovic, KK Mega Bemax (Serbia), 6-11, 1999, Chicago, second-(45)
Mouhamed Thiam, JSF Nanterre (France), 6-10, 2001, not selected
