NBA Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Home team listed last
|Eastern Conference
|Milwaukee 4, Orlando 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110
Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96
Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107
Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104
|Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0
Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99
Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92
Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122
|Boston 4, Philadelphia 0
Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101
Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94
Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106
|Miami 4, Indiana 0
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101
Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100
Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115
Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87
|Western Conference
|L.A. Lakers 4, Portland 1
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93
Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88
Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108
Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122
|L.A. Clippers 4, Dallas 2
Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114
Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122
Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT
Tuesday, Aug. 25: L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111
Sunday, Aug. 30: L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97
|Denver 4, Utah 3
Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT
Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105
Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87
Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107
Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Utah, ppd.
Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver 119, Utah 107
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Denver 80, Utah 78
|Houston 3, Oklahoma City 3
Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108
Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98
Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT
Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80
Monday, Aug. 31: Oklahoma City 104, Houston 100
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Houston 104, Oklahoma City 102
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Miami 4, Milwaukee 1
Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114
Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100
Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94
|Boston 4, Toronto 3
Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99
Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103
Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93
Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT
Friday, Sept. 11: Boston 92, Toronto 87
|Western Conference
|L.A. Lakers 4, Houston 1
Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97
Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109
Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102
Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100
Saturday, Sept. 12: L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96
|Denver 4, L.A. Clippers 3
Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97
Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101
Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107
Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85
Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105
Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver 104, L.A. Clippers 89
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|Eastern Conference
|Miami 4, Boston 2
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT
Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101
Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117 Miami 106
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami 112, Boston 109
Friday, Sept. 25: Boston 121, Miami 108
Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami 125, Boston 113
|Western Conference
|L.A. Lakers 4, Denver 1
Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114
Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver, 114, L.A. Lakers 106
Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 108
Saturday, Sept. 26: L.A. Lakers 117, Denver 107
|NBA FINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|x-if necessary
|L.A. Lakers 3, Miami 2
Wednesday, Sept. 30: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
Friday, Oct. 2: L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
Sunday, Oct. 4: Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104
Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers 102, Miami 96
Friday, Oct. 9: Miami 111, L.A. Lakers 108
Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.