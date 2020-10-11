NBA Finals Most Valuable Players

2020 — LeBron James, L.A. Lakers
2019 — Kawhi Leonard, Toronto
2018 — Kevin Durant, Golden State
2017 — Kevin Durant, Golden State
2016 — LeBron James, Cleveland
2015 — Andre Iguodala, Golden State
2014 — Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio
2013 — LeBron James, Miami
2012 — LeBron James, Miami
2011 — Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
2010 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2009 — Kobe Bryant, L.A. Lakers
2008 — Paul Pierce, Boston
2007 — Tony Parker, San Antonio
2006 — Dwyane Wade, Miami
2005 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio
2004 — Chauncey Billups, Detroit
2003 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio
2002 — Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers
2001 — Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers
2000 — Shaquille O’Neal, L.A. Lakers
1999 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio
1998 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1997 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1996 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1995 — Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston
1994 — Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston
1993 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1992 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1991 — Michael Jordan, Chicago
1990 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit
1989 — Joe Dumars, Detroit
1988 — James Worthy, L.A. Lakers
1987 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1986 — Larry Bird, Boston
1985 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, L.A. Lakers
1984 — Larry Bird, Boston
1983 — Moses Malone, Philadelphia
1982 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1981 — Cedric Maxwell, Boston
1980 — Magic Johnson, L.A. Lakers
1979 — Dennis Johnson, Seattle
1978 — Wes Unseld, Washington
1977 — Bill Walton, Portland
1976 — Jo Jo White, Boston
1975 — Rick Barry, Golden State
1974 — John Havlicek, Boston
1973 — Willis Reed, New York
1972 — Wilt Chamberlain, L.A. Lakers
1971 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Milwaukee
1970 — Willis Reed, New York
1969 — Jerry West, L.A. Lakers
