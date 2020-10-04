NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance

|All Times Eastern
|All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|xif necessary
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Monday, Aug. 17
Denver 135, Utah 125, OT
Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110
Boston 109, Philadelphia 101
L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110
|Tuesday, Aug. 18
Orlando 122, Milwaukee 110
Miami 113, Indiana 101
Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108
Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93
|Wednesday, Aug. 19
Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99
Utah 124, Denver 105
Boston 128, Philadelphia 101
Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114
|Thursday, Aug. 20
Miami 109, Indiana 100
Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98
Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96
L.A. Lakers 111, Portland 88
|Friday, Aug. 21
Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92
Utah 124, Denver 87
Boston 102, Philadelphia 94
L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122
|Saturday, Aug. 22
Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107
Miami 124, Indiana 115
Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT
L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108
|Sunday, Aug. 23
Boston 110, Philadelphia 106
Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT
Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122
Utah 129, Denver 127
|Monday, Aug. 24
Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106
Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114
Miami 99, Indiana 87
L.A. Lakers 135, Portland 115
|Tuesday, Aug. 25
Denver 117, Utah 107
L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111
|Wednesday, Aug. 26
Milwaukee vs. Orlando, ppd.
Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd.
L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, ppd.
|Thursday, Aug. 27
Denver vs. Utah, ppd.
Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m., ppd.
L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m., ppd.
|Saturday, Aug. 29
Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104
Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80
L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122
|Sunday, Aug. 30
Boston 112, Toronto 94
L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97
Denver 119, Utah 107
|Monday, Aug. 31
Oklahoma City 104
|Tuesday, Sept. 1
Denver 80, Utah 78
|Wednesday, Sept. 2
Houston 104, Oklahoma City 102
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7)
|Monday, Aug. 31
Miami 115, Milwaukee 104
|Tuesday, Sept. 1
Boston 102, Toronto 99
|Wednesday, Sept. 2
Miami 116, Milwaukee 114
|Thursday, Sept. 3
Toronto 104, Boston 103
L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97
|Friday, Sept. 4
Miami 115, Milwaukee 100
Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97
|Saturday, Sept. 5
Toronto 100, Boston 93
Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101
|Sunday, Sept. 6
Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT
L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109
|Monday, Sept. 7
Boston 111, Toronto 89
L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107
|Tuesday, Sept. 8
Miami 103, Milwaukee 94
L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102
|Wednesday, Sept. 9
Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT
L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85
|Thursday, Sept. 10
L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100
|Friday, Sept. 11
Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105
Boston 92, Toronto 87
|Saturday, Sept. 12
L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96
|Sunday, Sept. 13
Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98
|Tuesday, Sept. 15
Miami 117, Boston 114, OT
Denver 104, L.A. Clippers 89
|Thursday, Sept. 17
Miami 106 Boston 101
|Friday, Sept. 18
L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114
|Saturday, Sept. 19
Boston 117 Miami 106
|Sunday, Sept. 20
L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103
|Tuesday, Sept. 22
Denver 114, L.A. Lakers 106
|Wednesday, Sept. 23
Miami 112, Boston 109
|Thursday, Sept. 24
L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 108
|Friday, Sept. 25
Boston 121, Miami 108
|Saturday, Sept. 26
L.A. Lakers 117, Denver 110
|Sunday, Sept. 27
Miami 125, Boston 113
|NBA FINALS
|Sept. 30
L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98
|Oct. 2
L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114
|Oct. 4
Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104, Lakers lead series 2-1
|Oct. 6
L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 9 p.m.
|Oct. 9
Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
|Oct. 11
x-L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
|Oct. 13
x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.