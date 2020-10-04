NBA Daily Playoff Daily Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. xif necessary FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) Monday, Aug. 17 Denver 135,…

All Times Eastern All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. xif necessary FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7) Monday, Aug. 17 Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Tuesday, Aug. 18 Orlando 122, Milwaukee 110 Miami 113, Indiana 101 Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Wednesday, Aug. 19 Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Utah 124, Denver 105 Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Thursday, Aug. 20 Miami 109, Indiana 100 Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 L.A. Lakers 111, Portland 88 Friday, Aug. 21 Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Utah 124, Denver 87 Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Saturday, Aug. 22 Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Miami 124, Indiana 115 Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Sunday, Aug. 23 Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Utah 129, Denver 127 Monday, Aug. 24 Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Miami 99, Indiana 87 L.A. Lakers 135, Portland 115 Tuesday, Aug. 25 Denver 117, Utah 107 L.A. Clippers 154, Dallas 111 Wednesday, Aug. 26 Milwaukee vs. Orlando, ppd. Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd. L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, ppd. Thursday, Aug. 27 Denver vs. Utah, ppd. Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m., ppd. L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m., ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29 Milwaukee 118, Orlando 104 Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80 L.A. Lakers 131, Portland 122 Sunday, Aug. 30 Boston 112, Toronto 94 L.A. Clippers 111, Dallas 97 Denver 119, Utah 107 Monday, Aug. 31 Oklahoma City 104 Tuesday, Sept. 1 Denver 80, Utah 78 Wednesday, Sept. 2 Houston 104, Oklahoma City 102 CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7) Monday, Aug. 31 Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Tuesday, Sept. 1 Boston 102, Toronto 99 Wednesday, Sept. 2 Miami 116, Milwaukee 114 Thursday, Sept. 3 Toronto 104, Boston 103 L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Friday, Sept. 4 Miami 115, Milwaukee 100 Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97 Saturday, Sept. 5 Toronto 100, Boston 93 Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Sunday, Sept. 6 Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109 Monday, Sept. 7 Boston 111, Toronto 89 L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Tuesday, Sept. 8 Miami 103, Milwaukee 94 L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102 Wednesday, Sept. 9 Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85 Thursday, Sept. 10 L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100 Friday, Sept. 11 Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105 Boston 92, Toronto 87 Saturday, Sept. 12 L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96 Sunday, Sept. 13 Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98 Tuesday, Sept. 15 Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Denver 104, L.A. Clippers 89 Thursday, Sept. 17 Miami 106 Boston 101 Friday, Sept. 18 L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114 Saturday, Sept. 19 Boston 117 Miami 106 Sunday, Sept. 20 L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103 Tuesday, Sept. 22 Denver 114, L.A. Lakers 106 Wednesday, Sept. 23 Miami 112, Boston 109 Thursday, Sept. 24 L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 108 Friday, Sept. 25 Boston 121, Miami 108 Saturday, Sept. 26 L.A. Lakers 117, Denver 110 Sunday, Sept. 27 Miami 125, Boston 113 NBA FINALS Sept. 30 L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98 Oct. 2 L.A. Lakers 124, Miami 114 Oct. 4 Miami 115, L.A. Lakers 104, Lakers lead series 2-1 Oct. 6 L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 9 p.m. Oct. 9 Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Oct. 11 x-L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 x-Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.