Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 219.5

NBA FINALS: Lakers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Heat won the last matchup 115-104. Jimmy Butler scored 40 points to lead Miami to the victory and LeBron James totaled 25 points in defeat for Los Angeles.

The Heat are 14-16 outside of conference play. Miami averages 44.4 rebounds per game and is 31-10 when outrebounding opponents.

The Lakers are 16-9 outside of conference play. Los Angeles is fourth in the league allowing just 107.6 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Butler is averaging 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 17.7 points and six rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Miami.

James leads the Lakers averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers, while scoring 25.3 points per game and shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Anthony Davis is averaging 27.9 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Heat: Averaging 111.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.5% shooting.

Lakers: Averaging 114.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 45.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: out (neck), Goran Dragic: out (plantar fascia).

Lakers: None listed.

