Hawks hire Fields from Spurs as assistant general manager

The Associated Press

October 2, 2020, 5:04 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have hired Landry Fields, who spent the last four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs organization, as assistant general manager.

The 32-year-old Fields spent last season as the general manager of the Spurs G League affiliate in Austin following three seasons as a college scout.

Fields, from Stanford, played five seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. He averaged 9.7 points as a Knicks rookie in the 2010-11 season, starting 81 games.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk says Fields gives the team “a unique combination of playing experience, sharp eye for player development and strong skills as a communicator.”

