2020 NBA Restart Schedule The Associated Press

All Times Eastern All games in Orlando, Fla. Thursday, July 30 Utah vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Friday, July 31 Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m. Memphis vs. Portland, 4 p.m. Phoenix vs. Washington, 4 p.m. Boston vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m. Houston vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 Miami vs. Denver, 1 p.m. Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Indianapolis, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 Washington vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m. Portland vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m. San Antonio vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. Sacramento vs. Orlando, 6 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m. Dallas vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 Toronto vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m. Denver vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m. Indianapolis vs. Washington, 4 p.m. Memphis vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m. Dallas vs. Sacramento, 2:30 p.m. Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m. Orlando vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Boston vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m. Houston vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 Memphis vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Washington, 4 p.m. Denver vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m. Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m. Toronto vs. Orlando, 8 p.m. Brooklyn vs. Boston, 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m. Miami vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. Indianapolis vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m. L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m. Portland vs. Denver, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 Utah vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m. Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. Sacramento vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m. Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Washington vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m. Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 1 p.m. Utah vs. Denver, 3:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers vs. Indianapolis, 6 p.m. Phoenix vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9 Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m. Memphis vs. Toronto, 2 p.m. San Antonio vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m. Orlando vs. Boston, 5 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Portland, 6:30 p.m. Houston vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m. Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 Oklahoma City vs. Phoenix, 2:30 p.m. Dallas vs. Utah, 3 p.m. Toronto vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. Indianapolis vs. Miami, 8 p.m. Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 Brooklyn vs. Orlando, 1 p.m. Houston vs. San Antonio, 2 p.m. Phoenix vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. Portland vs. Dallas, 5 p.m. Boston vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m. New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Washington, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 Indianapolis vs. Houston, 4 p.m. Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Miami vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 Washington vs. Boston, noon Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers, 1:30 p.m. Dallas vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. San Antonio vs. Utah, 6:30 p.m. Portland vs. Brooklyn, 9 p.m. New Orleans vs. Orlando, 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 Philadelphia vs. Houston, TBA Miami vs. Indianapolis, TBA Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers, TBA Denver vs. Toronto, TBA