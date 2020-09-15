CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Health expert: Concerns still for possible Labor Day uptick | Latest coronavirus test results
Morant unanimous pick for NBA’s All-Rookie team

The Associated Press

September 15, 2020, 6:33 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie of the Year Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies was the lone unanimous selection to the NBA’s All-Rookie Team that was announced Tuesday.

Morant was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots. Joining him on the first team were Miami guard Kendrick Nunn, Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, New Orleans forward Zion Williamson and Golden State forward Eric Paschall.

The second-team picks were Heat guard Tyler Herro, Toronto guard Terence Davis II, Chicago guard Coby White, Charlotte forward P.J. Washington and Washington forward Rui Hachimura.

Paschall edged Herro by one point for the last first-team spot.

