Lakers start NBA Finals against the Heat

Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (52-19, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -5; over/under is 217.5

NBA FINALS: Lakers and Heat meet to begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers face the Miami Heat in game one of the NBA Finals. Los Angeles went 2-0 against Miami during the regular season.

The Lakers are 16-9 outside of conference play. Los Angeles is 25-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Heat are 14-16 in non-conference play. Miami is 43-21 when scoring at least 100 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis leads the Lakers scoring 26.1 points per game, and is averaging 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. LeBron James is averaging 26.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.9 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 61.7% over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lakers: Averaging 113.9 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 45.0% shooting.

Heat: Averaging 112.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Dion Waiters: day to day (groin).

Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (right knee), Chris Silva: out (groin).

