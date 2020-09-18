Heat take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Celtics

Boston Celtics (48-24, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern…

Boston Celtics (48-24, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Heat lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the previous matchup 106-101. Goran Dragic scored 25 points to help lead Miami to the win and Kemba Walker totaled 23 points in defeat for Boston.

The Heat are 30-13 in conference matchups. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 10.2 boards.

The Celtics have gone 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston has a 29-8 record against teams under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 13.5 points per game while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Dragic is averaging 22 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 23.4 points and has added 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Jaylen Brown is averaging 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Heat: Averaging 112 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 45.0% shooting.

Celtics: Averaging 107.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points on 41.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Chris Silva: out (groin).

Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (personal), Javonte Green: day to day (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

