White, Poelti lead Spurs past short-handed Jazz 119-111

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Derrick White scored 24 points, Jakob Poelti added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs got a much-needed win over the short-handed Utah Jazz 119-111 on Friday.

Lonnie Walker and Rudy Gay both finished with 14 points for the Spurs, who moved into sole possession of 10th place in the Western Conference, a half-game ahead of surging Phoenix. The Suns are 4-0 since the NBA restart, but were idle Friday.

San Antonio got a huge lift in the third quarter from the 33-year-old Gay, who scored 10 points during one stretch to help open a 16-point lead.

Jordan Clarkson scored 24 points off the bench to lead the Jazz, while Tony Bradley had 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert (rest), Donovan Mitchell (left peroneal strain) and Mike Conley (right knee soreness) did not play for the Jazz, who were held to 41.8% shooting from the floor. Royce O’Neale (right calf soreness) and Nigel Williams-Goss (left ankle sprain) also sat out.

The Jazz fell a half-game behind Houston in the battle for fourth place in the West. The Rockets played the Lakers on Friday night.

TIP INS

Jazz: Juwan Morgan injured his right knee after hauling in an offensive rebound with 2:32 left and was taken to the locker room. … Joe Ingles played 16 minutes in the first half and finished with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field. He did not play in the second half as the Jazz just wanted to help him condition.

Spurs: Will play the Jazz again on Aug. 13

UP NEXT

Jazz: Play the Nuggets on Saturday.

Spurs: Play the Pelicans on Sunday.

