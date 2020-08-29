Tucker, Schroder ejected from Rockets-Thunder playoff game

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Houston’s P.J. Tucker and Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder were ejected from Game 5 of…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Houston’s P.J. Tucker and Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder were ejected from Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Saturday night after a tussle following a hard pick that sent them both to the floor.

Midway through the third quarter with Houston leading 67-49, Tucker set a pick on Schroder, who swung his right arm between Tucker’s legs, hitting him in the groin. When the two players stood back up, Tucker approached Schroder and head-butted him from behind.

After checking the video, referee James Capers called a flagrant 2 foul on Schroder and ejected him. Tucker was given a technical foul with an ejection.

Schroder was leading the Thunder with 19 points. Tucker had five points and six rebounds.

The best-of-seven series was tied 2-2.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.