CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Movie theater COVID-19 protocols | Macy's Thanksgiving parade plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NBA News » Stewart scores 21 points,…

Stewart scores 21 points, Storm win seventh straight

The Associated Press

August 14, 2020, 10:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 21 points, Alysha Clark had 15 points and seven rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings 83-65 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Its the longest regular-season streak for Seattle since its 2010 championship team won 13 straight.

Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle (9-1), and Sue Bird had seven points and five assists in 21 minutes. Stewart scored 20-plus for the fifth time this season, shooting 9 of 12 from the field.

Seattle made three 3-pointers in the opening six-plus minutes of the game for a 23-10 lead and it remained a 13-point advantage at halftime. Seattle finished 5 of 18 from 3-point range, one game after tying a WNBA record with 18 makes from distance.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-7) with 22 points. Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey each added 13 points.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up