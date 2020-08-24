CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC adds Delaware to high-risk list | Va. lawmakers advance absentee voting measures | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NBA News » Portland's Lillard injures knee…

Portland’s Lillard injures knee in Game 4 against Lakers

The Associated Press

August 24, 2020, 11:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla (AP) — Damian Lillard left Game 4 of the Portland Trail Blazers’ playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers because of a right knee injury.

Lillard, who was the MVP of the seeding games in the NBA bubble in Florida, had 11 points before leaving the game in the third quarter Monday night. He left the floor for a time after his knee appeared to buckle, then returned briefly before leaving again.

No further details about the injury were immediately available.

Lillard, a five-time All-Star for the Trail Blazers, averaged 30 points and eight rebounds in the regular season.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up