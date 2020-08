LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — In a story August 15, 2020, about the Indiana-Miami playoff series, The Associated Press…

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — In a story August 15, 2020, about the Indiana-Miami playoff series, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a Heat player in their last postseason matchup. The correct name of the player is Chris Bosh.

