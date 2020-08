NBA Playoff Glance The Associated Press

All Times Eastern All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. FIRST ROUND (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Home team listed last Eastern Conference Milwaukee 3, Orlando 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Orlando, 122, Milwaukee 110 Thursday, Aug. 20: Milwaukee 111, Orlando 96 Saturday, Aug. 22: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 107 Monday, Aug. 24: Milwaukee 121, Orlando 106 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. x-Friday, Aug. 28: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, TBD Toronto 4, Brooklyn 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Toronto 134, Brooklyn 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Toronto 104, Brooklyn 99 Friday, Aug. 21: Toronto 117, Brooklyn 92 Sunday, Aug. 23: Toronto 150, Brooklyn 122 Boston 4, Philadelphia 0 Monday, Aug. 17: Boston 109, Philadelphia 101 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Boston 128, Philadelphia 101 Friday, Aug. 21: Boston 102, Philadelphia 94 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 110, Philadelphia 106 Miami 4, Indiana 0 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Miami 113 Indiana 101 Thursday, Aug. 20: Miami 109, Indiana 100 Saturday, Aug. 22: Miami 124, Indiana 115 Monday, Aug. 24: Miami 99, Indiana 87 Western Conference L.A. Lakers 2, Portland 1 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Portland 100, L.A. Lakers 93 Thursday, Aug. 20: L.A. Laker 111, Portland 88 Saturday, Aug. 22: L.A. Lakers 116, Portland 108 Monday, Aug. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Aug. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Portland, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Portland vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 2, Dallas 2 Monday, Aug. 17: L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 110 Wednesday, Aug. 19: Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 114 Friday, Aug. 21: L.A. Clippers 130, Dallas 122 Sunday, Aug. 23: Dallas 135, L.A. Clippers 133, OT Tuesday, Aug. 25: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27: L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD Utah 3, Denver 1 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Utah vs. Denver, 6:30 p.m. x-Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs Utah, 4 p.m. x-Saturday, Aug. 29: Utah vs. Denver, TBD Houston 2, Oklahoma City 2 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, TBD x-Sunday, Aug. 30: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, TBD CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Toronto vs. Boston Thursday, Aug. 27: Boston vs. Toronto, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Monday, Aug. 31: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD Wednesday, Sept. 2: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Boston vs. Toronto, TDB x-Sunday, Sept. 6: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD NBA FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD