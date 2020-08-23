CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Laney, Billings help Dream beat Lynx, snap 10-game skid

The Associated Press

August 23, 2020, 6:11 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Betnijah Laney had 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to help the Atlanta Dream end a 10-game losing streak with a 78-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

Monique Billings added 16 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high three steals for the Dream (3-11). Courtney Williams scored 14 points and Blake Dietrick 13 for Atlanta.

The Lynx went scoreless for three-plus minutes as Atlanta scored 10 consecutive points, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Shekinna Stricklen and Dietrick, to make it 71-65 midway through the fourth quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way.

Napheesa Collier scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Lexie Brown had 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield 14 for Minnesota (9-4), which had its three-game win streak snapped.

The Lynx shot 56.3% (18 of 32) in the second half as they outscored Atlanta 48-34.

