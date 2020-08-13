CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA OK for clear masks | Increased risk of strokes | Sunfest canceled | Latest coronavirus test results
Kelsey Mitchell hits late 3-pointer, Fever top Liberty 82-77

The Associated Press

August 13, 2020, 8:23 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Tiffany Mitchell scored 19 points, Kelsey Mitchell made a long 3-pointer with 29.8 seconds left, and the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 86-79 on Thursday night.

Kelsey Mitchell had 13 points in the first half and didn’t score again until her 3-pointer gave Indiana an 82-77 lead in the closing seconds. She added two free throws on the team’s next possession and finished with 18 points.

Candice Dupree grabbed six rebounds for Indiana (4-5), becoming the eighth player in WNBA history to reach the 3,000 mark. Julie Allemand added 13 points, Dupree scored 11 points and Teaira McCowan grabbed 13 rebounds.

Kia Nurse scored 21 points and Layshia Clarendon added 20 for New York (1-8), which has lost three straight games. The Liberty stayed in it by making 21 of 26 free throws.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

