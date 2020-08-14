CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Movie theater COVID-19 protocols | Macy's Thanksgiving parade plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » NBA News » DeWanna Bonner helps Sun…

DeWanna Bonner helps Sun hold off Sky, 77-74

The Associated Press

August 14, 2020, 9:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and the Connecticut Sun held off the Chicago Sky 77-74 on Friday night.

Down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Chicago got within one point twice in the final 1:14. But Bonner and Thomas each made a steal in the closing seconds to help seal it. Bonner sank two free throws with 6.4 seconds left for a three-point lead and Chicago turned it over again on its final possession.

Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones each had 15 points for Connecticut (4-6), which has won four of its last five games. Bonner became the 22nd player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points. She also moved into 19th on the career rebounding list.

Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for Chicago (6-4). Allie Quigley added 16 points and Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points and seven assists.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NBA News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up