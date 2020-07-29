CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. sets new limit on gatherings | Ocean City requires face masks on boardwalk | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Jordan announces first donations from $100 million pledge

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 6:14 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan has started sharing details of where some of his $100 million pledge to the Black community will be allocated.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Formerly Incarcerated, Convicted Peoples and Families Movement will each receive $1 million, while Black Voters Matter, which works to increase voter registration and turnout, will get $500,000 it was announced Wednesday.

Jordan, who made the $100 million pledge to the Black community back in June, said the money will support social justice, economic justice and education and awareness.

“I’m all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan Family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black Communities in the U.S.,” Jordan said in a statement Wednesday.

