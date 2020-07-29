CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Russian disinformation on spread of virus, US officials say | Northam's new order for Hampton Roads area | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Fowles breaks rebounding record but Storm beat Lynx 90-66

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 12:19 AM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-66 on Tuesday night to spoil a record-breaking night by Sylvia Fowles.

Fowles, who went into the game needing seven rebounds to become the WNBA’s all-time leader, grabbed a missed 3-point shot by Stewart in the closing seconds of the first half to move past former teammate and current Lynx assistant coach Rebekkah Brunson into first on the career rebounds list with 3,357.

Damiris Dantas led Minnesota (1-1) with 18 points. Fowles finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Sue Bird hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle (2-0) the lead for good — at 27-24 — midway through the second quarter. Rachel Banham made a 3 to trim Minnesota’s deficit to 48-45 about four minutes into the third but was called for a technical foul several seconds later. Jewell Loyd hit the ensuing free throw, sparking a 15-2 run that gave Seattle a 16-point lead with two minutes left in the period and the Lynx trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Bird hit 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 16 points.

