2020 NBA Preseason Glance

|All Times EDT
|All games in Orlando, Fla.
|Wednesday, July 22
L.A. Clippers 99, Orlando 90
Denver 89, Washington 82
New Orleans 99, Brooklyn 68
Miami 104, Sacramento 98
|Thursday, July 23
Milwaukee 113, San Antonio 92
Indiana 91, Portland 88
Dallas 108, L.A. Lakers 104
Phoenix 101, Utah 88
|Friday, July 24
Philadelphia 90, Memphis 83
Oklahoma City 98, Boston 84
Toronto 94, Houston 83
|Saturday, July 25
L.A. Lakers 119,Orlando 112
Milwaukee 131, Sacramento, 123
Utah 101, Miami 99
Brooklyn 124, San Antonio 119
L.A. Clippers 105, Washington 100
New Orleans 119, Denver 104
|Sunday, July 26
Oklahoma City 102, Philadelphia 97
Boston 117, Phoenix 103
Indiana 118, Dallas 111
Toronto 110, Portland 104
Houston 119, Memphis 104
|Monday, July 27
L.A. Lakers 123, Washington 116
Sacramento 106, L.A. Clippers 102
Utah 112, Brooklyn 107
Orlando 114, Denver 110
New Orleans 124, Milwaukee 103
|Tuesday, July 28
Memphis 128, Miami 110
Phoenix 117, Toronoto 106
San Antonio 118, Indiana 111
Oklahoma City 131, Portland 120
Houston 137, Boston 112
Dallas 118, Philadelphia 115, OT
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.