2020 NBA Preseason Glance

All Times EDT All games in Orlando, Fla. Wednesday, July 22

L.A. Clippers 99, Orlando 90

Denver 89, Washington 82

New Orleans 99, Brooklyn 68

Miami 104, Sacramento 98

Thursday, July 23

Milwaukee 113, San Antonio 92

Indiana 91, Portland 88

Dallas 108, L.A. Lakers 104

Phoenix 101, Utah 88

Friday, July 24

Philadelphia 90, Memphis 83

Oklahoma City 98, Boston 84

Toronto 94, Houston 83

Saturday, July 25

L.A. Lakers 119,Orlando 112

Milwaukee 131, Sacramento, 123

Utah 101, Miami 99

Brooklyn 124, San Antonio 119

L.A. Clippers 105, Washington 100

New Orleans 119, Denver 104

Sunday, July 26

Oklahoma City 102, Philadelphia 97

Boston 117, Phoenix 103

Indiana 118, Dallas 111

Toronto 110, Portland 104

Houston 119, Memphis 104

Monday, July 27

L.A. Lakers 123, Washington 116

Sacramento 106, L.A. Clippers 102

Utah 112, Brooklyn 107

Orlando 114, Denver 110

New Orleans 124, Milwaukee 103

Tuesday, July 28

Memphis 128, Miami 110

Phoenix 117, Toronoto 106

San Antonio 118, Indiana 111

Oklahoma City vs. Portland, 6 p.m.

Boston vs. Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas vs. Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

