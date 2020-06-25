Michigan announces Smith, Brown joining basketball program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officially announced Wednesday that Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown are joining the basketball program…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officially announced Wednesday that Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown are joining the basketball program as transfers.

The school says both players have been admitted. Smith has immediate eligibility, and Michigan is assessing the potential for an NCAA waiver for Brown.

The 5-foot-11 Smith comes to Michigan from Columbia, where he averaged 22.8 points a game last season. The 6-foot-5 Brown averaged 12.1 points for Wake Forest.

Brown said in April he was entering his name into the NBA draft as well as the NCAA transfer portal.

“Both Mike and Chaundee are experienced players, experienced leaders and dedicated to academics,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. “Frankly, they are just two wonderful young men. They are the perfect fit for the culture we are building here, and we are counting the days until they arrive in Ann Arbor.”

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.