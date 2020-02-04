Home » NBA News » Rockets without Westbrook, Capela…

Rockets without Westbrook, Capela against Hornets

The Associated Press

February 4, 2020, 7:36 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela are out with injuries for the Houston Rockets against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

Westbrook will miss the game because of a left thumb sprain he sustained on Sunday against the Pelicans.

Capela is out for the third straight game and for the fourth time in five games with a bruised right heel which has bothered him for weeks.

Coach Mike D’Antoni said the injury isn’t serious and he expects the guard to return for Houston’s next game. D’Antoni has said that Capela won’t return until he is pain free.

