Pistons recall Thomas from G League

The Associated Press

February 24, 2020, 10:19 PM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons recalled guard Khyri Thomas from Grand Rapids of the G League on Monday.

Thomas had foot surgery and has played in only two games for the Pistons this season. He last appeared in a game for Detroit on Nov. 6.

Thomas is in his second season. He was a second-round draft pick in 2018.

The Pistons play at Denver on Tuesday night.

