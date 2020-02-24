Pistons recall Thomas from G League

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons recalled guard Khyri Thomas from Grand Rapids of the G League on Monday. Thomas…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons recalled guard Khyri Thomas from Grand Rapids of the G League on Monday.

Thomas had foot surgery and has played in only two games for the Pistons this season. He last appeared in a game for Detroit on Nov. 6.

Thomas is in his second season. He was a second-round draft pick in 2018.

The Pistons play at Denver on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.