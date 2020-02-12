NBA Glance

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 40 14 .741 — Boston 37 16 .698…

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 40 14 .741 — Boston 37 16 .698 2½ Philadelphia 34 21 .618 6½ Brooklyn 24 28 .462 15 New York 17 37 .315 23 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Miami 35 18 .660 — Orlando 23 31 .426 12½ Washington 19 33 .365 15½ Charlotte 17 36 .321 18 Atlanta 15 40 .273 21 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 7 .868 — Indiana 31 23 .574 15½ Chicago 19 36 .345 28 Detroit 19 37 .339 28½ Cleveland 13 40 .245 33 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 34 20 .630 — Dallas 32 22 .593 2 Memphis 27 26 .509 6½ San Antonio 23 31 .426 11 New Orleans 23 31 .426 11 Northwest Division W L Pct GB Denver 38 16 .704 — Utah 35 18 .660 2½ Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 6 Portland 25 30 .455 13½ Minnesota 16 36 .308 21 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769 — L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4 Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½ Phoenix 21 33 .389 20 Golden State 12 42 .222 29

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 126, Chicago 114

Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103

New Orleans 138, Portland 117

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Houston 116, Boston 105

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA vs Team World, 9 p.m., Chicago

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

2020 All-Star Game

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Chicago

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.