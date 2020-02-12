Home » NBA News » NBA Glance

NBA Glance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2020, 7:47 PM

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 40 14 .741
Boston 37 16 .698
Philadelphia 34 21 .618
Brooklyn 24 28 .462 15
New York 17 37 .315 23
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 35 18 .660
Orlando 23 31 .426 12½
Washington 19 33 .365 15½
Charlotte 17 36 .321 18
Atlanta 15 40 .273 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 46 7 .868
Indiana 31 23 .574 15½
Chicago 19 36 .345 28
Detroit 19 37 .339 28½
Cleveland 13 40 .245 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 34 20 .630
Dallas 32 22 .593 2
Memphis 27 26 .509
San Antonio 23 31 .426 11
New Orleans 23 31 .426 11
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 38 16 .704
Utah 35 18 .660
Oklahoma City 32 22 .593 6
Portland 25 30 .455 13½
Minnesota 16 36 .308 21
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 40 12 .769
L.A. Clippers 37 17 .685 4
Sacramento 21 32 .396 19½
Phoenix 21 33 .389 20
Golden State 12 42 .222 29

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 126, Chicago 114

Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103

New Orleans 138, Portland 117

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Houston 116, Boston 105

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

2020 Rising Stars Challenge

Team USA vs Team World, 9 p.m., Chicago

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

2020 All-Star Game

Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Chicago

