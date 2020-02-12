NBA Glance

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|40
|14
|.741
|—
|Boston
|37
|16
|.698
|2½
|Philadelphia
|34
|21
|.618
|6½
|Brooklyn
|24
|28
|.462
|15
|New York
|17
|37
|.315
|23
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|Orlando
|23
|31
|.426
|12½
|Washington
|19
|33
|.365
|15½
|Charlotte
|17
|36
|.321
|18
|Atlanta
|15
|40
|.273
|21
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|7
|.868
|—
|Indiana
|31
|23
|.574
|15½
|Chicago
|19
|36
|.345
|28
|Detroit
|19
|37
|.339
|28½
|Cleveland
|13
|40
|.245
|33
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|20
|.630
|—
|Dallas
|32
|22
|.593
|2
|Memphis
|27
|26
|.509
|6½
|San Antonio
|23
|31
|.426
|11
|New Orleans
|23
|31
|.426
|11
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Utah
|35
|18
|.660
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|32
|22
|.593
|6
|Portland
|25
|30
|.455
|13½
|Minnesota
|16
|36
|.308
|21
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Lakers
|40
|12
|.769
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|37
|17
|.685
|4
|Sacramento
|21
|32
|.396
|19½
|Phoenix
|21
|33
|.389
|20
|Golden State
|12
|42
|.222
|29
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Washington 126, Chicago 114
Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103
New Orleans 138, Portland 117
San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106
Houston 116, Boston 105
|Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Miami at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
2020 Rising Stars Challenge
Team USA vs Team World, 9 p.m., Chicago
|Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Sunday’s Games
2020 All-Star Game
Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, 8 p.m., Chicago
