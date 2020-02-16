NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Winners

2020 — Bam Adebayo, Miami
2019 — Jayson Tatum, Boston
2018 — Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn
2017 — Kristaps Porzingis, New York
2016 — Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
2015 — Patrick Beverley, Houston
2014 — Trey Burke, Utah; Damian Lillard, Portland-x
2013 — Damian Lillard, Portland
2012 — Tony Parker, San Antonio
2011 — Stephen Curry, Golden State
2010 — Steve Nash, Phoenix
2009 — Derrick Rose, Chicago
2008 — Deron Williams, Utah
2007 — Dwyane Wade, Miami
2006 — Dwyane Wade, Miami
2005 — Steve Nash, Phoenix
2004 — Baron Davis, New Orleans
2003 — Jason Kidd, New Jersey
Note: x-format changed to a two-man relay.
