NBA All-Star Skills Challenge Results

Saturday At The United Center Chicago First Round Bam Adebayo, Miami, def. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Pascal Siakam, Toronto, def. Patrick…

Saturday At The United Center Chicago First Round

Bam Adebayo, Miami, def. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn

Pascal Siakam, Toronto, def. Patrick Beverley, L.A. Clippers

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee, def. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, def. Jayson Tatum, Boston

Semifinals

Adebayo def. Siakam

Sabonis def. Middleton

Finals

Adebayo def. Sabonis

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.