NBA All-Star Rosters

|At United Center
|Chicago
|Sunday, Feb. 16
|(c-captain; i-injured/will not play; r-injury replacement)
|Team LeBron
|Starters
c-LeBron James, LA Lakers
Anthony Davis, LA Lakers
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
Luka Doncic, Dallas
James Harden, Houston
|Reserves
r-Devin Booker, Phoenix
Nikola Jokic, Denver
i-Damian Lillard, Portland
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Jayson Tatum, Boston
Russell Westbrook, Houston
Coach — Frank Vogel, LA Lakers
|Team Giannis
|Starters
c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Pascal Siakam, Toronto
Kemba Walker, Boston
Trae Young, Atlanta
|Reserves
Bam Adebayo, Miami
Jimmy Butler, Miami
Rudy Gobert, Utah
Kyle Lowry, Toronto
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
Donovan Mitchell, Utah
Coach — Nick Nurse, Toronto
