NBA All-Star Rosters

|At United Center
|Chicago
|Sunday, Feb. 16
|(c-captain; i-injured/will not play; r-injury replacement)
|Team LeBron
|Starters
c-LeBron James, LA Lakers
Anthony Davis, LA Lakers
Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
Luka Doncic, Dallas
James Harden, Houston
|Reserves
i-Damian Lillard, Portland
Nikola Jokic, Denver
r-Devin Booker, Phoenix
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Jayson Tatum, Boston
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City
Russell Westbrook, Houston
Domantas Sabonis, Indiana
Coach — Frank Vogel, LA Lakers
|Team Giannis
|Starters
c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Pascal Siakam, Toronto
Kemba Walker, Boston
Trae Young, Atlanta
|Reserves
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
Bam Adebayo, Miami
Rudy Gobert, Utah
Jimmy Butler, Miami
Kyle Lowry, Toronto
Brandon Ingram, New Orleans
Donovan Mitchell, Utah
Coach — Nick Nurse, Toronto
