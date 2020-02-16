NBA All-Star Game MVPs

2020 — Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers 2019 — Kevin Durant, Golden State 2018 — LeBron James, Cleveland 2017 — Anthony…

2020 — Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

2019 — Kevin Durant, Golden State

2018 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2017 — Anthony Davis, New Orleans

2016 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

2015 — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

2014 — Kyrie Irving, Cleveland

2013 — Chris Paul, LA Clippers

2012 — Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City

2011 — Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers

2010 — Dwyane Wade, Miami

2009 — Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers, and Shaquille O’Neal, Phoenix

2008 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2007 — Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers

2006 — LeBron James, Cleveland

2005 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

2004 — Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers

2003 — Kevin Garnett, Minnesota

2002 — Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers

2001 — Allen Iverson, Philadelphia

2000 — Tim Duncan, San Antonio, and Shaquille O’Neal, LA Lakers

1999 — No game.

1998 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1997 — Glen Rice, Charlotte

1996 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1995 — Mitch Richmond, Sacramento

1994 — Scottie Pippen, Chicago

1993 — Karl Malone and John Stockton, Utah

1992 — Magic Johnson, LA Lakers

1991 — Charles Barkley, Philadelphia

1990 — Magic Johnson, LA Lakers

1989 — Karl Malone, Utah

1988 — Michael Jordan, Chicago

1987 — Tom Chambers, Seattle

1986 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit

1985 — Ralph Sampson, Houston

1984 — Isiah Thomas, Detroit

1983 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia

1982 — Larry Bird, Boston

1981 — Tiny Archibald, Boston

1980 — George Gervin, San Antonio

1979 — David Thompson, Denver

1978 — Randy Smith, Buffalo

1977 — Julius Erving, Philadelphia

1976 — Dave Bing, Detroit

1975 — Walt Frazier, New York

1974 — Bob Lanier, Detroit

1973 — Dave Cowens, Boston

1972 — Jerry West, Los Angeles

1971 — Lenny Wilkens, Seattle

1970 — Willis Reed, New York

1969 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

1968 — Hal Greer, Philadelphia

1967 — Rick Barry, San Francisco

1966 — Adrian Smith, Cincinnati

1965 — Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati

1964 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

1963 — Bill Russell, Boston

1962 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1961 — Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati

1960 — Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia

1959 — Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis, and Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1958 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1957 — Bob Cousy, Boston

1956 — Bob Pettit, St. Louis

1955 — Bill Sharman, Boston

1954 — Bob Cousy, Boston

1953 — George Mikan, Minneapolis

1952 — Paul Arzin, Philadelphia

1951 — Ed Macauley, Boston

