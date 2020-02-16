NBA All-Star 3-Point Shootout Results

|At The United Center
|Chicago
|Saturday
|First Round
|Player, Team
|Pts
|Devin Booker, Phoenix
|27
|Buddy Hield, Sacramento
|27
|Davis Bertans, Washington
|26
|Zach LaVine, Chicago
|23
|Joe Harris, Brooklyn
|22
|Duncan Robinson, Miami
|19
|Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte
|18
|Trae Young, Atlanta
|15
|Finals
|Buddy Hield, Sacramento
|27
|Devin Booker, Phoenix
|26
|Davis Bertans, Washington
|22
