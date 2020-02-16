NBA All-Star 3-Point Shootout Results

At The United Center Chicago Saturday First Round Player, Team Pts Devin Booker, Phoenix 27 Buddy Hield, Sacramento 27 Davis…

At The United Center Chicago Saturday First Round Player, Team Pts Devin Booker, Phoenix 27 Buddy Hield, Sacramento 27 Davis Bertans, Washington 26 Zach LaVine, Chicago 23 Joe Harris, Brooklyn 22 Duncan Robinson, Miami 19 Devonte’ Graham, Charlotte 18 Trae Young, Atlanta 15 Finals Buddy Hield, Sacramento 27 Devin Booker, Phoenix 26 Davis Bertans, Washington 22

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.