NBA All-Star Voting

Released Jan. 9 Game: Feb. 16 at United Center, Chicago Eastern Conference Frontcourt

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 3,259,383

2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, 1,784,211

3. Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 1,730,763

4. Jimmy Butler, Miami, 1,400,293

5. Jayson Tatum, Boston, 1,182,663

6. Tacko Fall, Boston, 543,352

7. Bam Adebayo, Miami, 349,078

8. Gordon Hayward, Boston, 291,608

9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, 239,639

10. Andre Drummond, Detroit, 228,190

Guards

1. Trae Young, Atlanta, 1,389,628

2. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn, 1,351,997

3. Kemba Walker, Boston, 1,331,577

4. Derrick Rose, Detroit, 918,550

5. Zach LaVine, Chicago, 572,022

6. Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 567,896

7. Jaylen Brown, Boston, 544,361

8. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, 456,066

9. Bradley Beal, Washignton, 447,107

10. Fred VanVleet, Toronto, 351,391

___

Western Conference Frontcourt

1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers, 3,359,871

2. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 3,124,446

3. Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers, 2,210,539

4. Paul George, L.A. Clippers, 845,719

5. Nikola Jokic, Denver, 559,881

6. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 545,385

7. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas, 540,603

8. Carmelo Anthony, Portland, 520,021

9. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans, 444,522

10. Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers, 390,037

Guards

1. Luka Doncic, Dallas, 3,277,870

2. James Harden, Houston, 2,167,269

3. Damian Lillard, Portland, 687,855

4. Stephen Curry, Golden State, 595,913

5. Russell Westbrook, Houston, 581,500

6. Alex Caruso, L.A. Lakers, 528,246

7. Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 449,835

8. Devin Booker, Phoenix, 381,071

9. D’Angelo Russell, Golden State, 365,730

10. Ja Morant, Memphis, 257,433

