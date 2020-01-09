NBA All-Star Voting

|Released Jan. 9
|Game: Feb. 16 at United Center, Chicago
|Eastern Conference
|Frontcourt
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 3,259,383
2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, 1,784,211
3. Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 1,730,763
4. Jimmy Butler, Miami, 1,400,293
5. Jayson Tatum, Boston, 1,182,663
6. Tacko Fall, Boston, 543,352
7. Bam Adebayo, Miami, 349,078
8. Gordon Hayward, Boston, 291,608
9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, 239,639
10. Andre Drummond, Detroit, 228,190
|Guards
1. Trae Young, Atlanta, 1,389,628
2. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn, 1,351,997
3. Kemba Walker, Boston, 1,331,577
4. Derrick Rose, Detroit, 918,550
5. Zach LaVine, Chicago, 572,022
6. Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 567,896
7. Jaylen Brown, Boston, 544,361
8. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, 456,066
9. Bradley Beal, Washignton, 447,107
10. Fred VanVleet, Toronto, 351,391
|Western Conference
|Frontcourt
1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers, 3,359,871
2. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 3,124,446
3. Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers, 2,210,539
4. Paul George, L.A. Clippers, 845,719
5. Nikola Jokic, Denver, 559,881
6. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 545,385
7. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas, 540,603
8. Carmelo Anthony, Portland, 520,021
9. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans, 444,522
10. Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers, 390,037
|Guards
1. Luka Doncic, Dallas, 3,277,870
2. James Harden, Houston, 2,167,269
3. Damian Lillard, Portland, 687,855
4. Stephen Curry, Golden State, 595,913
5. Russell Westbrook, Houston, 581,500
6. Alex Caruso, L.A. Lakers, 528,246
7. Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 449,835
8. Devin Booker, Phoenix, 381,071
9. D’Angelo Russell, Golden State, 365,730
10. Ja Morant, Memphis, 257,433
