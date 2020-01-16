NBA All-Star Voting

|Released Jan. 16
|Game: Feb. 16 at United Center, Chicago
|Eastern Conference
|Frontcourt
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee, 4,474,107
2. Pascal Siakam, Toronto, 2,433,411
3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia, 2,398,743
4. Jimmy Butler, Miami, 2,046,257
5. Jayson Tatum, Boston, 1,622,635
6. Tacko Fall, Boston, 757,375
7. Bam Adebayo, Miami, 529,244
8. Gordon Hayward, Boston, 398,213
9. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana, 381,390
10. Andre Drummond, Detroit, 325,178
|Guards
1. Trae Young. Atlanta, 2,066,924
2. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn, 1,814,618
3. Kemba Walker, Boston, 1,797,633
4. Derrick Rose, Detroit, 1,381,934
5. Kyle Lowry, Toronto, 848,293
6. Zach LaVine, Chicago, 847,632
7. Jaylen Brown, Boston, 718,355
8. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia, 629,199
9. Bradley Beal, Washington, 609,899
10. Fred VanVleet, Toronto, 546,471
|Western Conference
|Frontcourt
1. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers, 4,747,887
2. Anthony Davis, L.A. Lakers, 4,412,619
3. Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers, 2,973,076
4. Paul George, L.A. Clippers, 1,171,616
5. Nikola Jokic, Denver, 889,387
6. Carmelo Anthony, Portland, 784,038
7. Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas, 774,056
8. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota, 746,013
9. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans, 672,666
10. Dwight Howard, L.A. Lakers, 670,643
|Guards
1. Luka Doncic, Dallas, 4,598,323
2. James Harden, Houston, 2,934,614
3. Damian Lillard, Portland, 984,140
4. Alex Caruso, L.A. Lakers, 894,827
5. Russell Westbrook, Houston, 837,187
6. Stephen Curry, Golden State, 819,352
7. Donovan Mitchell, Utah, 673,917
8. Devin Booker, Phoenix, 577,035
9. D’Angelo Russell, Golden State, 491,047
10. Ja Morant, Memphis, 399,703
