Knicks’ Barrett out at least a week with right ankle sprain

The Associated Press

January 17, 2020, 8:14 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks rookie RJ Barrett will miss at least a week with a sprained right ankle.

Barrett was hurt during the Knicks’ loss to Phoenix on Thursday. On Friday, he had X-rays, which were negative.

The Knicks announced afterward that Barrett will be re-evaluated in a week.

The No. 3 pick in the draft from Duke is averaging 14.1 points.

