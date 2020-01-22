Jeter, Walker get Hall nods…Braves get Ozuna…Day 3 down under…Blazers deal with Kings

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Shortstop Derek Jeter and outfielder Larry Walker have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame,…

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Shortstop Derek Jeter and outfielder Larry Walker have been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, with Jeter falling one vote short of being the second unanimous selection. Jeter won five World Series while batting .310 with 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs in a 20-year career spent entirely with the New York Yankees. Walker spent 17 seasons in the majors, hitting .313 with 383 home runs and 1,311 RBIs for the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and free-agent outfielder Marcell Ozuna (oh-ZOO’-nuh) have worked out a one-year, $18 million deal that puts him on the team he helped beat in the playoffs last October. Ozuna hit .429 with two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in their five-game win over the Braves in the NL Division Series. He batted .241 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs during the regular season.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff has set up another showdown against Naomi Osaka in a Grand Slam tournament. Serena Williams, No. 1 Ash Barty and defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic also all won on Day 3 at the Australian Open. Gauff erased deficit after deficit in a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Sorana Cirstea to get to the third round. Now Gauff will face defending champion Osaka. This rematch comes less than five months after their memorable meeting at the U.S. Open. Osaka won that one in straight sets, then consoled a crying Gauff and encouraged her to address the crowd.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have pulled off a multi-player deal that brings them Trevor Ariza (ah-REE’-zah), Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan from the Sacramento Kings for Kent Bazemore, Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks. Ariza is a 15-year-veteran who was averaging six points and 4.6 rebounds for the Kings this season. Bazemore has started 21 of his 43 games this season, averaging 7.9 points and four rebounds.

NEW YORK (AP) — Current and former NBA stars gathered in New York yesterday in a 2 ½ hour tribute to former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died earlier this month after a brain hemorrhage. A tearful Magic Johnson called Stern “his angel” and recalled how Stern supported him playing in the 1992 All-Star Game despite some players concerns and fears about Johnson being HIV positive. Others former stars who packed Radio City Music Hall included big men Bill Russell and Yao Ming to dazzling distributors such as Johnson and Isiah Thomas.

