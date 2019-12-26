Thursday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Johnathan Williams.
|NBA G League
COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Announced G Brandon Goodwin was transferrer to Atlanta (NBA).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Jordan Leggett to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Nigel Harris to the practice squad. Removed LB Josh Smith from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Kevin Poulin to a professional tryout.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn McBride from Norfolk (ECHL).
|COLLEGE
PENN STATE — Named Kirk Ciarrocca offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
WASHINGTON — Junior QB Jacob Eason announced he will enter the NFL draft.
