Thunder’s Dennis Schroder fined $25,000 by NBA

The Associated Press

December 28, 2019, 7:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for intentionally making contact with a game official.

Upset after a turnover he thought should have been a foul call on Cody Zeller late in the third quarter of the Thunder’s 104-102 overtime victory in Charlotte on Friday night, Schroder approached referee CJ Washington at mid-court when play was stopped and grabbed at the official’s wrist to demonstrate what Zeller had done to him.

Washington immediately gave Schroder a technical foul.

Charlotte guard Terry Rozier also was fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the stands at the end of regulation. He was assessed a technical foul.

