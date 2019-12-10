Eagles outlast Giants…Bucks continue win streak

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in overtime to lead the Philadelphia Eagles…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in overtime to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 23-17 win over the New York Giants. Wentz threw for 325 yards and a pair of TDs, including a 5-yard toss to Ertz to tie it at 17-17 with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter. The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime before improving to 6-7, putting them in a tie with Dallas for first place in the NFC East.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks ran their winning streak to 15 games as Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) delivered 32 points and 15 rebounds in a 110-101 victory over the Orlando Magic. Khris Middleton scored 20 points and Dante DiVincenzo added 12 points off the bench as Milwaukee ended Orlando’s four-game win streak. The Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers share the NBA’s best record at 21-3.

BOSTON (AP) — Gordon Hayward had 14 points and the Boston Celtics improved to 10-0 at home with a 110-88 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hayward was in action for the first time since breaking a hand in a game Nov. 9. Hayward also had five rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes.

CHICAGO (AP) — Pascal Siakam (see-A’-kim) finished with 22 points and Norman Powell furnished six of his 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Toronto Raptors hung on to end a three-game skid, 93-92 at Chicago. Zack LaVine (lah-VEEN’) had 20 points for the Bulls before going scoreless in the second half, including a missed runner in the closing seconds. The Bulls made just 12 of 46 3-pointers on the way to their sixth loss in eight games.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George scored 36 points in his first trip to Indianapolis with the Clippers and Montrezl (MAHN’-trehz) Harrell added 26 to power Los Angeles past the Pacers, 110-99. Booed repeatedly early in the game, George finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers as the Clippers won for the fourth time in five games. Domantas Sabonis (doh-MAHN’-tahs sah-BOH’-nihs) registered 18 points and a career-high 22 rebounds as the Pacers fell to 9-3 at home.

