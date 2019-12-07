Bucks extend win streak…Celtics whip Nuggets…Oregon wins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) furnished 27 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) furnished 27 points and 11 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to their 14th straight victory, a 119-91 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers. Khris Middleton added 17 points and Pat Connaughton and Ersan İlyasova each scored 13 off the bench for Milwaukee. The Bucks led by as many as 41 before improving to a league-best 20-3.

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum delivered 26 points and the Boston Celtics improved to 9-0 at their home arena by downing the Denver Nuggets, 108-95. Jaylen Brown added 21 points and Kemba Walker finished with 19 for the Celtics, who won for the fifth time in six games overall and avenged their loss to the Nuggets last month. Boston made the first two baskets of the game and never trailed, leading by as many as 10 points in the first quarter and 15 in the second.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — CJ Verdell ran for 208 yards and broke open the game with two long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to lead 13th-ranked Oregon to a 37-15 trouncing of No. 5 Utah in the Pac-12 championship game. Utah into a 20-0 hole in the first half and then gave up a 70-yard TD run to Verdell after cutting the deficit to 23-15. The outcome destroys the Utes’ chances of reaching the CFP semifinals.

UNDATED (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points and fourth-ranked Michigan overcame a 44-point performance by Luka Garza to beat Iowa, 103-91. Jordan Nwora (NOHR’-ah) scored 19 points and top-ranked Louisville improved to 9-0 with a 64-46 victory against Pittsburgh. Tre Jones scored 15 points and 10th-ranked Duke rallied from an early 12-point deficit to beat Virginia Tech, 77-63.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored the game-winner and had an assist as the Capitals earned their season-high sixth consecutive win, 3-2 at Anaheim. Vrana’s unassisted goal came less than two minutes into the third period, 52 seconds after Adam Henrique (hehn-REEK’) tied it for the Ducks. Travis Boyd and Evgeni Kuznetsov (kooz-NEHT’-sahv) also scored for the Caps, who lead the league with 49 points after sweeping a four-game road trip.

