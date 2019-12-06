Bears win, but Cowboys not out … Rockets beat Raptors

CHICAGO (AP) — Dak Prescott was outplayed by Mitchell Trubisky, and a late Dallas’ late rally ran out of time…

CHICAGO (AP) — Dak Prescott was outplayed by Mitchell Trubisky, and a late Dallas’ late rally ran out of time as the Cowboys dropped their third straight in a 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears last night. Trubisky passed for 244 yards and three touchdowns. Despite dropping to 6-7, Dallas still leads the NFC East by a half-game over Philadelphia, which hosts the last-place Giants on Monday night.

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Colin Kaepernick may not have gotten a job out of his workout last month at a Georgia high school, but one of his workout partners did. One highlight from the session was a deep ball that Kaepernick threw from midfield and wide receiver Jordan Veasy caught in the end zone. The Washington Redskins signed Veasy to their practice squad on Tuesday.

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors were determined to double-team James Harden, last night, no matter what. The rest of the Houston Rockets made sure that strategy didn’t pay off. Russell Westbrook had 19 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, while Harden shook off a slow start to score 23 and the Rockets beat the Raptors 119-109, snapping a three-game road losing streak.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers continue to struggle on the road, falling to the Washington Wizards 119-113. The Sixers committed 21 turnovers, including 15 from stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. After the game, Simmons said, “we came in too relaxed.”

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruin’s winning streak has been stopped at eight games, despite storming back from a three-goal, third period deficit against Chicago. Jonathan Toews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Blackhawks a recovered after 4-3 victory.

